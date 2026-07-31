Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies-Orioles, Guardians-Diamondbacks, White Sox-Rays)

We have a full slate of MLB action to close out the month of July on Friday.

I’m targeting a trio of home favorites for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, July 31.

MLB Best Bets for Friday, July 31

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Baltimore Orioles (-114) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Cleveland Guardians (-141) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Tampa Bay Rays (-142) vs. Chicago White Sox

Baltimore Orioles (-114) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Orioles just took two of three in Detroit while the Phillies got swept in Miami. Neither team has been too consistent since the All-Star break, but Baltimore has a slight edge tonight.

Brandon Young has allowed one run in each of his last two starts and yielded three runs in seven innings in his previous outing. He has a 2.85 ERA at home as compared to a 3.48 ERA on the road this season.

The Phillies recalled Andrew Painter to start tonight. He’s coming off a solid start in Triple-A, but is 1-8 with a 7.06 ERA in the majors this season.

Cleveland Guardians (-141) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Guardians got back on track this week, splitting a doubleheader and then winning the series in Cincinnati on Wednesday. They’re now back at home after a day off.

Tanner Bibee has tossed three straight quality starts for Cleveland, while Mitch Bratt yielded five runs in as many innings in his last outing for Arizona.

The Guardians have been great vs. left-handed pitching this season, going 22-14 vs. LHP compared to 34-40 vs. RHP. On top of that, Arizona is only 26-30 on the road.

Tampa Bay Rays (-142) vs. Chicago White Sox

The Rays have gone 5-1 on their current homestand to improve to an incredible 40-16 at Tropicana Field this season. Meanwhile, the White Sox are just 23-30 on the road (34-21 at home).

Erick Fedde has been just good enough in recent starts to keep the White Sox in games, but it’ll be tough tonight in Tampa Bay.

Nick Martinez has been fantastic for the Rays this season, with just one run on 10 hits in 12 innings in his last two starts.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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