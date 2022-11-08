Terry Francona, Brandon Hyde, Scott Servais Named AL Manager of the Year Finalists

Skip to main content
The American League Manager of the Year Award finalists were named Monday evening. The award winner will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, November 15.
Monday evening, Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the BBWAA awards. The winners will be announced over the next two weeks.

Cleveland Guardians' Terry Francona, Baltimore Orioles' Brandon Hyde and Seattle Mariners' Scott Servais were named finalists for American League Manager of the Year.

The winner of the award will be announced live along with the National League Manager of the Year award winner Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The winners for AL and NL MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year will all be announced the same week.

Francona's Cleveland Guardians won 92 games and the American League Central division title in 2022, an outcome that few expected.

Servais' Seattle Mariners won 90 games and clinched their first postseason appearance since 2001.

Hyde's Baltimore Orioles won 83 games, and claimed the franchise's first winning season since 2016, having lost 108 or more games in their last three full seasons, entering 2022.

