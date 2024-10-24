One Name Drops Off Chicago White Sox Managerial Search, Will Stay with Current Club
After a 121-loss season that was one of the worst in baseball history, the Chicago White Sox have a lot of holes to fill this offseason - and over the coming years.
The first of which is a new, full-time manager. The group fired Pedro Grifol in August of this past season and used former star Grady Sizemore in his place as the interim skipper. SIzemore has a chance at the full-time job and is among several candidates being considered.
However, we know that at least one candidate is no longer under consideration, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.
Heard from multiple people that Rangers offensive coordinator/bench coach Donnie Ecker is no longer involved in White Sox managerial hunt. Ecker will remain with Rangers
There's no knowledge at this point as to whether or not Ecker pulled out or this decision came from the White Sox side. Either way, Chicago has a robust list of initial candidates that includes former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker.
Whoever takes the job has to understand that the White Sox are a multi-year project and appear years away from contention. Chicago made the playoffs in 2022 but has blown up the roster since then, dealing away the likes of Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, Jake Burger, Aaron Bummer, Gregory Santos, Eloy Jimenez, Tommy Pham, Erick Fedde, and Paul DeJong. They've also seen longtime closer Liam Hendriks walk away in free agency.
There is still a chance that the group trades away Garrett Crochet and/or Luis Robert Jr. this offseason. Yoan Moncada is going to have his $25 million declined, most assuredly.
