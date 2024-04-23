Texas Rangers Ink World Series Champion Pitcher to Contract
The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto to a contract on Tuesday.
The team could use the depth in the starting rotation because of the injuries to Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle. All three are expected back by the All-Star break (Scherzer expects to be back in a few weeks, however), but Cueto could help eat some innings until the rotation is whole again.
The 38-year-old Cueto is a veteran of 16 Major League seasons, having pitched for the Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins. He pitched for the Marlins in 2023, making 13 appearances.
Cueto is a two-time All-Star who is 144-111 lifetime. He owns a 3.50 ERA and helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series. He's been a part of five different playoff teams.
Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network:
Johnny Cueto chose the Rangers for two primary reasons, I’m told: He wants to pitch for a contender, and he has a strong relationship with Bruce Bochy. Cueto spent four seasons pitching for Bochy in San Francisco.
@MLBNetwork
Cueto will undoubtedly need some ramp-up time so it's not known yet when he'll make his debut for the Rangers, but it's conceivable that he could make a start within the next three weeks. If the Rangers are just looking for a quick innings-eater, they may fast track him to the bigs and get him in sooner.
The Rangers are currently 12-11 on the season. They lead the American League West by 0.5 games over the Mariners.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.