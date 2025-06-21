Jacob deGrom Now Setting a Historic Standard For Aging Pitchers
The Texas Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 on Friday night, thanks to a solid offensive performance and another great start from right-hander Jacob deGrom.
deGrom, who is finally healthy this season, went six brilliant innings, giving up just two earned runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out seven, improving his record to 7-2.
He's now carrying a 2.24 ERA, and he's making some history, according to @OptaSTATS:
Jacob deGrom of the @Rangers has allowed 2 runs or fewer in 12 consecutive starts.
That's the longest streak by any MLB pitcher 35 or older in the modern era.
deGrom, who just turned 37, is one of the most accomplished pitchers of the last decade. A 12-year veteran of the New York Mets and Rangers, he's gone 91-59 for his career with a 2.50 ERA. A four-time All-Star, he's angling for his fifth selection this summer. He's also an ERA champion (2018) and a two-time Cy Young winner.
He's struck out 97 batters in 88.1 innings this season for the Rangers, who are 37-39 and in third place in the American League West.
The Pirates are now 30-47 and in fifth place in the National League Central.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Top prospect Kumar Rocker will pitch for Texas against Mitch Keller.
Rocker has struggled this season, going 2-for-4 with a 7.31 ERA. Keller has pitched better than his 1-9 record, as he has a 4.08 ERA.
Related MLB Stories
TAKING A SHOT? David Ortiz, the Baseball Hall of Famer, seemingly took a shot at Rafael Devers on Instagram in the wake of Devers getting traded to the Giants. CLICK HERE:
CRITICAL TONE: Team Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez criticized the Boston Red Sox for how they handled the situation with Rafael Devers. Here's what he had to say about it all. CLICK HERE:
MUST-WATCH: Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound on Monday night, and the viewership set records for MLB.tv. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.