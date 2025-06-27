Former Boston Red Sox World Series Hero Reportedly Has Offer From AL Contender
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Texas Rangers have made a contract offer to longtime slugger J.D. Martinez.
The struggling Rangers made a non-guaranteed offer to J.D. Martinez, who continues to work out in Miami in case the right deal comes along.
The Rangers enter play on Friday at 40-41 overall and 1.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final wild card spot. They are eight games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They've scored just 295 runs this season, which is the third-fewest in the American League, ahead of only the Kansas City Royals (263) and Chicago White Sox (280).
A 14-year veteran of the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, Martinez has been one of the most productive players in baseball over the last several years.
A three-time Silver Slugger winner, he owns a .283 lifetime average. He's popped 331 homers and driven in 1,071 runs. He has five seasons with 30 homers or more, including two of 40 or more. He also led baseball in RBIs (130) in 2018. Martinez has five seasons of more than 100 RBI and is a six-time All-Star. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.
He had 33 homers for the Dodgers just two seasons ago and then signed a one-year deal with the Mets before the 2024 season, hitting .235 with 16 homers and 69 RBI. He helped the Mets get to the National League Championship Series and is universally regarded as a good clubhouse presence.
Related MLB Stories
GREAT GIVEAWAY: The Yankees are giving away the bobblehead of the summer this August, when they recreate the iconic "Seinfeld" episode with George Costanza sleeping under his desk. CLICK HERE:
BROTHERHOOD: After the horrific comments hurled at Diamondbacks' second baseman Ketel Marte recently, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns issued a supportive comment. CLICK HERE:
TIGERS HEADED TO THE WS?: The Detroit Tigers are headed to the World Series, based on organizational history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.