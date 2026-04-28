Blue Jays About to Get More Dangerous in AL East Race

It sounds like there could be some more firepower coming to the American League East in the very near future.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in fourth place in the American League East right now entering action on Monday night with a 12-15 record. The New York Yankees entered the day with an 18-10 record. The Tampa Bay Rays were 16-11. The Baltimore Orioles were 13-15 and in third place. The Boston Red Sox entered the day in last place at 11-17.

Toronto won 94 games last year, but hasn't been able to live up to expectations due to injuries so far this season. On Saturday, it was shared that the Blue Jays will get a bit healthier throughout the week with Trey Yesavage coming back to face the Red Sox on Tuesday. That's not all, though. The AL East is going to get even more competitive as Toronto got good news about slugger George Springer, who also could return vs. Boston, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

The AL East Is Going To Get More Competitive

Apr 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) gets ready for batting practice before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"George Springer progressing well & could be activated vs. Red Sox if things continue going well," Nicholson-Smith.

The quicker the Blue Jays get to full strength, the more competitive the AL East is going to be. The Red Sox are all sorts of a mess right now after firing Alex Cora. The Rays are good, but it would be surprising to see them make a run in 2026. The Orioles have some serious firepower and have started to look better.

The Yankees are the best team in the AL East, but when the Blue Jays are healthy, they are New York's biggest competition. The Blue Jays made it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series this past fall against the Los Angeles Dodgers and came up just short. The Blue Jays lost a few pieces, but added as well, like Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto.

It's not how you start a season necessarily, but how you finish a campaign. The Blue Jays are starting to get healthier and soon enough will make this division even more competitive. Toronto may be near the bottom of the AL East standings right now, but that's not going to be the case forever. Getting Yesavage back is a step in the right direction. Getting Springer back will also be and it sounds like he's coming back in the near future too.