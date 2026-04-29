Brewers Expected to Get Spark for Cardinals Series in Jackson Chourio

The Milwaukee Brewers are about to get a whole lot better.

Milwaukee has two straight wins under its belt, including a 13-2 blowout on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Right now, the Brewers are 15-13 on the season and are just 3 1/2 games behind the Cincinnati Reds for first place in the National League Central. The Brewers are starting to trend up and it's going to be a big day for the organization in general on Wednesday.

Both Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn are expected to kick off minor league rehab assignments with Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday night. That's not all, though. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that the current expectation is that both will return on May 4 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Chourio and Vaughn tentatively will play five innings tomorrow night in Nashville against Norfolk," McCalvy wrote. "The Brewers are targeting a May 4 return date — the opener of a three-game series in St. Louis."

The Brewers Are About To Get Better

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Milwaukee and St. Louis haven't faced off yet this season. The first series between these two National League Central rivals will begin on Monday, May 4. It's going to be a three-game series at Busch Stadium. Any time you see these two get together, it's fun. The fact that Milwaukee is expected to get Chourio and Vaughn back for the series will add even more excitement.

Chourio is still just 22 years old and he's about to kick off his third season in the majors. Last year, he slashed .270/.308/.463 with a .770 OPS, 21 homers, 78 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 30 walks, 35 doubles, four triples and 88 runs scored in 131 games played. In 2024, he slashed .275/.327/.464 with 21 homers, 79 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 39 walks, 29 doubles, four triples, and 80 runs scored in 148 games played.

Chourio is young, but when he is healthy, he can be the club's No. 1 offensive weapon. That's another reason why the Brewers' play so far this season has been impressive. They have been able to stay above water despite trading Freddy Peralta and losing Chourio, Vaughn, Christian Yelich and Quinn Priester to the Injured List.

Finally, the Brewers are inching closer to full strength. We are less than one week away from the tentative return date of Chourio and Vaughn. Any time the Brewers face off against the Cardinals, it's an exciting series. The one coming up is going to have more fireworks than usual.