The 5 Most Unbreakable Records in MLB History

There are a few records across Major League Baseball that aren't likely to be broken any time soon.

Over the course of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, we've seen plenty of great performances. Shohei Ohtani is on a historic pace and is leading the league with a 0.60 ERA in five starts this season, while also slashing .273/.406/.491 with six homers and 13 RBIs. There was also a stretch when he was leading the league with the longest on-base streak and longest scoreless innings streak at the same time.

Aaron Judge and Munetaka Murakami are leading the league with 12 homers apiece. José Soriano has been excellent for the Los Angeles Angels with a 5-1 record and 0.84 ERA through seven starts. Right now, Ildemaro Vargas is leading the league with a .372 batting average. Who saw that coming?

With all of the good performances so far this season, it's easy to think about the history of the game and some of the records that could be broken. Also, the records around the league that may never be broken again.

Here are five records that may never be touched in Major League Baseball.

Cal Ripken Jr.'s 2,632-Straight Games Streak

Sep 6, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; The Baltimore Orioles honor Cal Ripken Jr.'s 30th anniversary of record 2,131 consecutive games before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Matt Olson is the closest to Ripken right now in the majors and he's at just over 800 games. With the way the game is played today, Olson's streak is somewhat shocking in itself. There is far more analytics and load management in the game today. There's simply no chance, at least right now, that someone will ever match Ripken's streak.

Nolan Ryan's 5,714 Strikeouts

Nov 3, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the statue of former Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan outside the ballpark during the World Series championship parade at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Right now, the active leader in strikeouts is Justin Verlander at 3,554. Verlander is a legend in his own right and he's over 2,000 strikeouts behind Ryan. Randy Johnson has the second-most strikeouts in MLB history and yet he finished almost 900 strikeouts behind Ryan. It's safe to say that Ryan's record isn't going anywhere.

Ted William's 84-Game On-Base Streak

Dover High School senior Brett Davis takes a close look at the statue of Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Doverctown3 | Brandon Brown/Seacoastonline / USA TODAY NETWORK

Teddy Ballgame arguably is the best left-handed hitter who played the game. He got on base in 84 straight games back in 1949 and it hasn't been touched since. Ohtani was getting some buzz earlier in the season as his on-base streak topped 50 games. But even he couldn't get close.

Barry Bonds' 232 Walks In 2004

Jul 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants former left fielder Barry Bonds sits in the dugout before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Love him or hate him, but Barry Bonds is the most dominant slugger in Major League Baseball history. Bonds broke the game. Teams simply walked him rather than risking throwing to him. In 2004, he walked 232 times. Right now, the most feared slugger in baseball is Aaron Judge. His career high in walks is 133. Think of what you've seen from Judge. Bonds were that plus more.

Ichiro's 262 hits in 2004

Apr 10, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detail view of the mended bat in the hand of a bronze statue of Seattle Mariners former outfielder Ichiro Suzuki (51) outside T-Mobile Park before a game against the Houston Astros. The bat broke during its unveiling earlier in the day. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

When Ichiro entered the league, he took over as the hit king. He ripped 262 hits back in 2004 and that mark hasn't been challenged since. In comparison, in 2025, Bobby Witt Jr. led the league with 184 base hits.