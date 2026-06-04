The Absurdity Of Shohei Ohtani's 10-Start Run for Dodgers

Just went hurlers like Cristopher Sánchez of the Philadelphia Phillies and Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers seemingly started to separate from the pack in the National League, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani put his name back into the conversation in a significant way on Wednesday.

It's going to be one of the most interesting races for the National League Cy Young Award in recent memory if these guys keep pitching as they have. Sánchez didn't allow a run throughout the month of May and had his scoreless innings streak reach 50 2/3 innings pitched. Misiorowski was equally as good throughout the month of May and has been electric for Milwaukee.

While this is the case, neither Sánchez nor Misiorowski has a lower ERA than Ohtani. The righty made his 10th start of the season so far on Wednesday and went six shutout innings against the hot Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing just two base hits and striking out six. In the process, he lowered his season ERA to 0.74. Overall, this season, he has a 6-2 record, 0.74 ERA and a 67-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 61 innings pitched.

Shohei Ohtani Continues To Dazzle

Jun 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN's Jeff Passan shared on X that Ohtani now has the third-lowest ERA in big league history through 10 starts in a season behind just Jacob deGrom and Juan Marichal.

"Following six more scoreless innings tonight, Shohei Ohtani's ERA is 0.74," Passan wrote. "Through 10 starts, the lowest ERAs in major league history: Jacob deGrom, 2021: 0.56. Juan Marichal, 1966: 0.59, Shohei Ohtani, 2026: 0.74. Hitters are slashing .144/.224/.211 against him. Just incredible."

On top of his six shutout innings on Wednesday, Ohtani also was on base five times on Wednesday with three base hits and two walks. Now, on the season, he's slashing .301/.420/.521 with a .941 OPS, 10 homers, 33 RBIs, six stolen bases, 42 walks, 14 doubles and two triples in 57 games played. His bat wasn't hot to kick off the season, but has come around of late. Over his last 13 games, he's slashing .400/.492/.680 with three homers and eight RBIs. Simply put, we're watching greatness on a daily basis.

Wednesday's contest against the Diamondbacks was the perfect encapsulation of what Ohtani is. When he's rolling, he's going to shut teams out on the mound while being their worst nightmare in the batter's box. Right now, both sides are clicking. It's simply ridiculous.