How Shohei Ohtani's Injury Impacts All-Star Game, Dodgers' Trade Deadline Plans

The Los Angeles Dodgers have provided a major update on the status of four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani is no longer set to pitch for Los Angeles on Friday due to "continued irritation in his left knee," the Dodgers announced. The two-way star is still expected to be the team's designated hitter this weekend, but he won't toe the rubber again before the All-Star break. Additionally, the Dodgers said the 32-year-old "will have some interventions on his knee to put him in the best position for the second half of the season." But, as a result of this treatment following this weekend's series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he'll no longer participate in the 2026 All-Star Game.

While many baseball fans will be disappointed by Ohtani's absence from next week's All-Star festivities, the Dodgers are undoubtedly more worried about their superstar being able to rest and recover ahead of their quest for a third consecutive World Series title. His injury could also be the catalyst that causes Los Angeles to reevaluate its approach to the upcoming trade deadline.

Does Shohei Ohtani's knee injury increase the chances of the Dodgers pursuing Tarik Skubal?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) delivers a pitch against the L.A. Dodgers during the second inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, July 12, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The good news for Dodgers fans is that it doesn't sound like Ohtani is dealing with a major injury that could force him to miss significant time. But, at the same time, this knee irritation is clearly a big enough deal to cause Los Angeles to skip the two-way star's scheduled start on Friday.

Regardless of Ohtani's injury, though, the Dodgers could be one of the teams looking to make a major splash at the trade deadline. And one name that's been thrown around as a potential fit for Los Angeles is Detroit Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal. If the Tigers make the back-to-back Cy Young Award winner available at the deadline, the Dodgers have some highly touted prospects that Detroit could be interested in.

At the end of the day, Los Angeles doesn't have many major weaknesses to address. Landing Skubal would be the type of move that'd make the Dodgers that much more of a powerhouse heading into the playoffs. And even if the Tigers don't trade away the southpaw, other All-Star pitchers should be available at the deadline.

For now, Dodgers fans will be anxiously awaiting the latest updates on Ohtani. But how he recovers after the All-Star break could go a long way in determining Los Angeles' mindset ahead of the trade deadline.