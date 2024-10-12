Los Angeles Dodgers Clinch Meeting With New York Mets in NLCS
The stage is set.
Two of the most storied franchises in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets will meet in the National League Championship Series starting at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT) on Sunday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
The series will be a rematch of their 2015 National League Divisional Series clash that saw the Mets beat the Dodgers in five games before going on to lose in five in the World Series to the Kansas City Royals.
An the way Los Angeles got to that point was incredible.
The Dodgers shut out the San Diego Padres 2-0 in Game 5 of an NLDS on Friday to clinch their spot in the NLCS.
Los Angeles was down two games to one to San Diego. The latter of the two teams averaged seven runs a game in the NLDS and six runs a game in the playoffs up to that point.
The Dodgers responded by blanking the Padres two straight times: their aforementioned low-scoring one on Friday and an 8-0 win on Wednesday.
The Padres didn't score a run since the third inning of Game 3 of the NLDS. That's 24 consecutive innings they failed to cross home plate.
Los Angeles will get one day off on Saturday before hitting the field again on Sunday. New York, on the flip side of that, will be heading to Dodger Stadium on three days' rest after eliminating the Philadelphia Phillies in their NLDS on Wednesday.
The Mets will be looking for their first pennant since the aforementioned 2015 World Series and the Dodgers will be looking for their first since 2020.
