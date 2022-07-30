Skip to main content
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies And Cardinals Make A Deal

According to Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals have made a trade.
Rosenthal: "The Phillies have acquired infielder Edmundo Sosa from the Cardinals, sources tell me and @KatieWoo. No word yet on return."

The two clubs also announced the deal shortly after the report. 

Cardinals: "We have acquired LHP JoJo Romero from the Phillies in exchange for SS Edmundo Sosa. Romero has been assigned to Memphis (AAA). SS Paul DeJong has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)."

Phillies: "The Phillies have acquired shortstop Edmundo Sosa from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for left-handed reliever JoJo Romero, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced today."

Woo: "Cardinals and Phillies make the Edmundo Sosa trade official. JoJo Romero will report to Memphis. Paul DeJong is active. The #STLCards planned to activate DeJong this weekend all along. It was just a matter of configuring a corresponding move. Trading Sosa freed them up."

The Cardinals are currently 53-47 in the 100 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them in second place in the NL Central.   

They are just 3.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place, so that division race could come down to the wire.  

As for the Phillies, they are also 53-47, but their division has been much better. 

They are in third place in the NL East, but 9.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place. 

Sosa is 26-years-old, but he is batting just .189 this season. 

