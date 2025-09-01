The Ripple Effects Of Dodgers, Padres Busy Week On NL West Race
September is finally here. So, what does that mean? Playoff baseball is right around the corner.
We still have a month left of regular season action, but the decisions -- and injuries -- popping up right now are going to impact playoff races down the stretch. Right now, the National League West is worth keeping a close eye on.
The Los Angeles Dodgers unsurprisingly are in first place in the division. That was the expectation heading into the season. No matter how many injuries have popped up, the Dodgers just keep winning games and currently have a 78-59 record and are leading the second place San Diego Padres by two games.
It's a two-horse race between Los Angeles and San Diego. The San Francisco Giants were in it for a while, but they are 10 games behind the Dodgers and eight games behind the Padres. It's safe to say no other team aside from Los Angeles and San Diego has a chance at the top spot in the divsion right now.
This week has been big for both teams. For as good as Los Angeles has been, the pitching has been decimated by injuries. On the 40-man roster alone, Alex Vesia, Gavin Stone, Brock Stewart, Roki Sasaki, River Ryan, Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech, Kyle Hurt, Michael Grove, Brusdar Graterol, and Tony Gonsolin are all on the Injured List.
In response, the Dodgers made another addition in signing Andrew Heaney to a minor league deal, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
The Dodgers and Padres are in a red-hot race for the top spot in the NL West
"Andrew Heaney agrees to Dodgers deal," Heyman said. "Heaney will begin in AAA Oklahoma City where he lives. Has signed in time to be playoff eligible."
He has a career 4.55 ERA in 229 total big league appearances. In 2022, he made 16 appearances with the Dodgers -- including 14 starts -- and had a 3.10 ERA. He should provide much-needed pitching depth down the stretch for the Dodgers as they try to lock up the No. 1 spot.
The Padres, on the other hand, lost an important piece this week. Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts is out for the rest of the regular season after being placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a fracture in his left foot.
"The Padres announced that Xander Bogaerts has been placed on the 10-Day IL with a non-displaced fracture in his left foot," FOX Sports shared. "Bogaerts will miss the rest of the regular season but could return for the Postseason."
When it comes to the NL West race, this week has been rough for the Padres and good for Los Angeles. The Dodgers already have a two-game lead and with the latest news, should be considered the heavy favorite down the stretch to win the division.
