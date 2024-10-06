San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Release Lineups For Game 1 of NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will begin the next chapter of a legendary rivalry in Game 1 of a National League Divisional Series at 8:38 p.m. ET (5:38 p.m. PT) on Saturday.
The Dodgers earned the National League West title and a bye and were five games better than the Padres this season, but San Diego won 8-of-13 head-to-head games this year.
Both teams boast some of the better offenses in the entire league and will have solid starting pitchers for Saturday's NLDS opener.
Los Angeles' lineup, in order, will be: Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter, Mookie Betts at right field, Freddie Freeman at first base, Teoscar Hernandez at left field, Max Muncy at third base, Will Smith at catcher, Gavin Lux at second, Tommy Edman at center field and Miguel Rojas at shortstop. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start on the mound. It will two-time American League MVP (and likely 2024 NL MVP) Ohtani's first playoff game in his career.
The Padres will throw out, in order: Luis Arraez at designated hitter, Fernando Tatis Jr. at right field, Jurickson Profar at left, Manny Machado at third, Jackson Merrill at center field, Xander Bogaerts at shortstop, Jake Cronenworth at second base, Donovan Solano at first and Kyle Higashioka at catcher. Dylan Cease will be the starting pitcher for San Diego.
The Dodgers will enter Saturday with more rest than San Diego. The Padres already played two playoff games against the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card round to earn their spot in the NLDS. Los Angeles had a six-day rest after earning the bye.
It will be interesting to see whether the long layoff works in favor of the Dodgers or if there's some rust that San Diego can take advantage of.
