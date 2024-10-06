San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Release Lineups For Game 2 of NLDS
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin Game 2 of a National League Divisional Series at 8:03 p.m. ET (5:03 p.m. PT) on Sunday.
The Dodgers own a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series after winning a back-and-forth game 7-5 on Saturday.
The Padres had at least a two-run lead two separate times in the game but couldn't prevent a comeback from their NL West foes.
The two teams have been among the better offenses in the league for most of the season and their lineups will likely continue to rake in Game 2 of the NLDS.
San Diego's lineup will be, in order: Luis Arraez at first base, Fernando Tatis Jr. at right field, Jurickson Profar at left field, Manny Machado at third base, Jackson Merrill at center field, Xander Bogaerts at shortstop, Jake Cronenworth at second, David Peralta DHing and Kyle Higashioka at catcher. Yu Darvish will start at pitcher.
The Dodgers' order will be: Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter, Mookie Betts at right field, Freddie Freeman at first, Teoscar Hernandez at left field, Max Muncy at third base, Will Smith at catcher, Gavin Lux at second, Tommy Edman at center field and Miguel Rojas at shortstop. Jack Flaherty will be on the mound for Los Angeles.
If San Diego wins, it will even the series and will have two games at home at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday and Wednesday with an opportunity to clinch a spot in the National League Championship Series.
If the Dodgers win on Sunday, they'll be one win away from eliminating the Padres and avenging a 2022 NLDS loss to their NL West rivals.
