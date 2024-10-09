San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Will Have Healthy Lineups for Game 3 of NLDS
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will play Game 3 of a National League Divisional Series at 9:08 p.m. ET (6:08 p.m. PT) on Tuesday at Petco Park in San Diego.
The two National League West foes are tied 1-1 in the best-of-five series and will play the first games of the series in San Diego on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Padres have all the momentum going into Game 3. They beat the Dodgers 10-2 on Sunday and hit a postseason franchise-record six home runs in the win.
After some concerns during the off day that San Diego might be without starting shortstop Xander Bogaerts, it looks like both teams will be fully healthy for Tuesday.
The Padres lineup in order will be: Luis Arraez at first base, Fernando Tatis Jr. at right field, Jurickson Profar at left field, Manny Machado at third base, Jackson Merrill at center field, Bogaerts at shortstop, David Peralta at designated hitter, Jake Cronenworth at second and Kyle Higashioka at catcher. Michael King will be the starting pitcher.
The Dodgers' lineup will be: Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter, Mookie Betts at right field, Freddie Freeman at first, Teoscar Hernandez at left field, Max Muncy at third base, Will Smith catching, Gavin Lux at second base, Tommy Edman at center field and Miguel Rojas at shortstop. Walker Buehler will be on the mound.
San Diego's offense being fully healthy with King on the mound is a huge advantage of the home team. King pitched a seven-inning shutout with 12 strikeouts in his last postseason start in Game 1 of the Wild Card round against the Atlanta Braves, and the Padres lineup is averaging seven runs a game.
At the same time, Los Angeles' offense will likely be motivated to have a bounce back game after putting up just two runs on Sunday. Buehler has also been one of the better postseason starters in the league the last several years.
Whoever wins Game 3 will be one win away from earning a spot in the National League Championship Series. And with San Diego playing in front of its home crowd, the Dodgers might have to play almost perfect to win.
