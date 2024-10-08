San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Starters Will Try And Give Teams Advantage
After a day off, the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will play Game 3 of a National League Divisional Seires at 9:08 p.m. ET (6:08 p.m. PT) on Tuesday at the Padres' home of Petco Park in San Diego.
The two sides are tied 1-1 in the best-of-five series. Two more wins for either team will give them a spot in the National League Championship Series. If the two teams split the two games in San Diego, then they'll head to Dodger Stadium for the deciding Game 5 on Friday.
And unfortunately for the Dodgers, it looks like the Padres will have the advantage in the pitching category.
San Diego will be starting Michael King and Los Angeles will start Walker Buehler.
King will be making his second start of the 2024 playoffs coming off what could end up being the best postseason performance of the postseason for a pitcher.
In King's last start in Game 1 of a National League Wild Card series against the Atlanta Braves, he pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out 12 batters without giving up a free base.
Buehler will be making his first start of the postseason. Tuesday will be his 16th career playoff start. He has a 2.94 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 79.2 innings pitched in his previous 15 postseason outings.
Buehler had a 5.38 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 75.1 innings pitched in 16 starts during the regular season.
If Buehler can regain the form he's had in the playoffs in years past, then Tuesday might end up being the closest thing to a pitching battle that there's been so far in the NLDS. Assuming King can build off his elite Wild Card outing.
If Buehler's start more resembles what he's done in the regular season, then King and the Padres might end up taking the series advantage and the momentum.
