TRADE: San Francisco Giants And Tampa Bay Rays Make A Deal

The San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays have made a trade.
Recently, the San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays made a trade involving pitcher Ben Bowden. 

Joe Trezza: "Tampa Bay also traded LHP Ben Bowden to the Giants, though return is unknown. The team DFA'd and outrighted Bowden in May; he had a 2.45 ERA in 21 relief appearances at Triple-A Durham."

The Giants are in the middle of a very mediocre season as they are 48-50 in the 98 games that they have played in so far this season.  

They are in third place in the National League West Division.  

Recently, they got swept in four games by the Dodgers, and they are now 17.5 games behind them for first place in the division.   

The San Diego Padres are in second place in the division, and the Giants remain just 6.0 games behind them. 

They are also 3.0 games ahead of the Colorado Rockies and 3.5 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondback who are in last place. 

As for the Rays, they are in the middle of a solid season and are 53-45 in the 98 games that they have played in so far. 

Currently, they are in third place in the American League East Division, and they are 12.5 games behind the New York Yankees who are in first. 

However, they are just 1.0 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays who are in second place. 

They are 4.0 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles and 5.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox who are in last place. 

