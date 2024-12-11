The Toronto Blue Jays Are Caught in a Brutal Catch-22 with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Having Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is certainly not a problem for the Toronto Blue Jays. One of the best players in baseball, Guerrero Jr. is the face of the franchise. Every team in the league would salivate over having a player that is 25 years old and is already a four-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger.
However, the uncertainly around Guerrero Jr. certainly is a problem for the organization.
So, here's the Catch-22 that the Blue Jays find themselves in. Guerrero Jr. (and Bo Bichette) is a free agent at the end of this upcoming season. The Blue Jays would like to supplement their core, become contenders again, and show Guerrero Jr. that Toronto is a great place to play - and stay - for the long-term.
However, prospective free agents know that Guerrero Jr. is a free agent at the end of the year as well. Are they rushing to sign in Toronto when they also don't know what Guerrero Jr.'s future is?
The data tells you no, seeing that the team has missed out on Juan Soto and Max Fried thus far in free agency, two of their biggest targets.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN said as much on a recent edition of the "Baseball Tonight" podcast with Buster Olney. And since the Jays can't land the free agents right now, they can't necessarily impress Guerrero Jr.
Gonzalez also said that the Blue Jays and Guerrero Jr. aren't particularly close on a contract extension at this time, though it's not known how far off they are in terms of numbers.
Guerrero Jr. hit .323 this season with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He finished sixth in the American League in MVP voting.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.