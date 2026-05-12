The Yankees Have the Hottest One-Two Punch in Baseball

The New York Yankees have one of the most explosive offenses in baseball. That's certainly an easy statement to make when you have a historic power-hitting duo.

The Yankees arguably are the most historic franchise in Major League Baseball. When you have 27 World Series titles, that's going to be the case. New York has had plenty of Hall of Famers go through the organization, obviously. This is a club that has had some of the most historic power-hitting duos in the history of the game. Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig come to mind first. Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantle had plenty of success together. One thing that fans around the league should know right now is that Aaron Judge and Ben Rice are putting up numbers that no other duo in Yankees history has been able to reach.

Judge is tied for the league lead with 16 homers, along with Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies. Rice is tied for fifth in the league with 13 homers himself. This isn't normal. MLB's Sarah Langs shared that this is the first time in Yankees history that two sluggers have racked up 13 or more homers in the team's first 42 games of a season.

The Yankees Duo Is The Best Power-Hitting Duo In Baseball

May 11, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) gestures following his two-run home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

"Ben Rice and Aaron Judge are the first pair of Yankees teammates with 13-plus homers each in the team’s first 42 games of a season," Langs wrote.

Aaron Judge and Ben Rice are the first pair of Yankees teammates to ever have 13 or more home runs each in the team's first 42 games of the season



(h/t @SlangsOnSports) pic.twitter.com/2UNMaHXbEK — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 11, 2026

That's just ridiculous. Judge and Rice's 29 combined homers are the most in the league for a power-hitting duo. Schwarber and Bryce Harper have combined to smash 26 homers on the season. Murakami and Miguel Vargas have combined to hit 24 homers on the season so far. Judge and Rice are having a historic season when it comes to the Yankees as a team, and have been electric in general in the context of the entire league.

Judge has played with Giancarlo Stanton for a long time at this point and yet they have never reached this mark together. Stanton is 44 homers away from 500 for his career. Clearly, he has power. But what Rice and Judge have been able to do at the top of the Yankees' order has been special. It's going to be hard for any team to compete with them in the American Leauge over the course of the 2026 season if they keep playing like this. Right now, New York should be considered the favorite in the American League.