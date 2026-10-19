These 5 Players Could Be Traded This Winter, Ranked by Value
Once the World Series wraps up, the offseason fun will begin as clubs look ahead to the 2027 season.
Baseball currently is still being played, but there are just a few weeks left before the season officially comes to a close. Then, we should see movement around the league fairly quickly with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire at the beginning of December. What could that mean for the trade market? Let's break down five players to watch this winter in the trade market, ranked by trade value.
No. 5: Jarren Duran — Boston Red Sox
Duran has been in trade rumors for years at this point. He had the toughest offensive season of his career so far in 2026 and now is estimated to make over $11 million in arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors. That's a steep price for someone who hit .207 in 2026. Jon Heyman of the New York Post said that if Duran is going to get traded, his landing spot would "probably" be the Padres.
No. 4: Isaac Paredes — Houston Astros
The Athletic's Chandler Rome noted that fans should "expect" to see Paredes on the trade block this winter after that was the case last year as well. Paredes will be among the better bats available, if the Astros do dangle him in trade talks. Plus, with a weak free agent class, that would make Paredes even more interesting.
No. 3: Spencer Strider — Atlanta Braves
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that the Braves discussed sending Strider to the Texas Rangers ahead of the trade deadline, but Jacob deGrom blocked the deal by not waiving his no-trade clause.
"The Braves discussed sending Strider to Texas in a contract swap trade for Jacob deGrom before the Trade Deadline, and although deGrom blocked the deal with his no-trade clause, it’s clear that Atlanta is open to moving its former ace," Feinsand wrote.
If Strider ends up being available this winter, there will surely be a team out there that convinces itself that it can keep him healthy.
No. 2: Jeremy Pena: Houston Astros
Pena has just one more year of team control left. We've seen the Astros trade stars away ahead of cashing in a few times in recent memory, like Kyle Tucker and with Carlos Correa. Now, Pena has one more season of control left and the Astros are loaded in the infield. At just 29 years old, Pena is the type of player that could bring a very large return to Houston.
No. 1: CJ Abrams — Washington Nationals
Abrams was talked about as a trade candidate this past summer ahead of the trade deadline. Abrams is coming off a season in which he smacked 33 home runs, drove in 106 runs and slashed .261/.336/.497 in 152 games played. Abrams was a 5.2 WAR player and has two seasons of control left. If Abrams is moved this winter, the return should be massive.
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com