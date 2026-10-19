These 5 Players Could Be Traded This Winter, Ranked by Value

Once the World Series wraps up, the offseason fun will begin as clubs look ahead to the 2027 season.

Baseball currently is still being played, but there are just a few weeks left before the season officially comes to a close. Then, we should see movement around the league fairly quickly with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire at the beginning of December. What could that mean for the trade market? Let's break down five players to watch this winter in the trade market, ranked by trade value.

No. 5: Jarren Duran — Boston Red Sox

Sep 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) prepares for his at bat in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duran has been in trade rumors for years at this point. He had the toughest offensive season of his career so far in 2026 and now is estimated to make over $11 million in arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors. That's a steep price for someone who hit .207 in 2026. Jon Heyman of the New York Post said that if Duran is going to get traded, his landing spot would "probably" be the Padres.

No. 4: Isaac Paredes — Houston Astros

Sep 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic's Chandler Rome noted that fans should "expect" to see Paredes on the trade block this winter after that was the case last year as well. Paredes will be among the better bats available, if the Astros do dangle him in trade talks. Plus, with a weak free agent class, that would make Paredes even more interesting.

No. 3: Spencer Strider — Atlanta Braves

Jun 12, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (99) pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that the Braves discussed sending Strider to the Texas Rangers ahead of the trade deadline, but Jacob deGrom blocked the deal by not waiving his no-trade clause.

"The Braves discussed sending Strider to Texas in a contract swap trade for Jacob deGrom before the Trade Deadline, and although deGrom blocked the deal with his no-trade clause, it’s clear that Atlanta is open to moving its former ace," Feinsand wrote.

If Strider ends up being available this winter, there will surely be a team out there that convinces itself that it can keep him healthy.

No. 2: Jeremy Pena: Houston Astros

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pena has just one more year of team control left. We've seen the Astros trade stars away ahead of cashing in a few times in recent memory, like Kyle Tucker and with Carlos Correa. Now, Pena has one more season of control left and the Astros are loaded in the infield. At just 29 years old, Pena is the type of player that could bring a very large return to Houston.

No. 1: CJ Abrams — Washington Nationals

Sep 25, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abrams was talked about as a trade candidate this past summer ahead of the trade deadline. Abrams is coming off a season in which he smacked 33 home runs, drove in 106 runs and slashed .261/.336/.497 in 152 games played. Abrams was a 5.2 WAR player and has two seasons of control left. If Abrams is moved this winter, the return should be massive.