The Atlanta Braves have seemingly addressed one of their biggest questions heading into the offseason.

The Braves have signed utilityman Mauricio Dubon to a three-year, $30 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal also reported that the 32-year-old will be Atlanta's "everyday shortstop for now," adding that the "only way that will change is if [the] team acquires another SS later."

Last offseason, the Braves gave shortstop Ha-Seong Kim a one-year, $20 million contract, and he proceeded to hit .116 with no home runs in 51 regular-season games. But now, Atlanta spent $10 million more on a multi-year deal for Dubon, who can also play almost every defensive position on the diamond. So, the Braves appear to have found their short-term answer at shortstop, unless they trade for a big-name infielder before the 2027 MLB season begins.

Teams looking for a shortstop this offseason may need to get creative

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even before Dubon signed with the Braves, this offseason's overall shortstop market lacked standout free agents. Former Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is likely viewed as the top remaining shortstop available in free agency. The 31-year-old won the 2020 American League Gold Glove Award at shortstop and even played 33 games at third base last season, making him a potential free-agent option at the hot corner.

Other free agents who can play shortstop include Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Orlando Arcia, and Jorge Mateo. That means teams looking to add an impact player at shortstop this offseason likely need to explore their options. Jeremy Pena, CJ Abrams, Zach Neto, and Gunnar Henderson are just a few of the names mentioned in trade rumors over the past few months. But it remains to be seen whether any of those talented infielders will actually be traded this winter.

Some teams, like the Boston Red Sox, may have the luxury of turning to their farm systems for a shortstop early next year. Top prospect Franklin Arias is knocking on the door of the majors, but it's unclear when the Red Sox will pull the trigger on that anticipated promotion. Either way, with a potential lockout looming, fans might be waiting a while to see the next major shortstop signing or trade.