New Isaac Paredes Report Should Have Red Sox's Attention Now

Last offseason, one of the biggest names in baseball that was linked to the Boston Red Sox in trade talks was Houston Astros All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes.

The rumors around Boston and Paredes were loud enough to the point that reports surfaced indicating that the Red Sox, Astros and the St. Louis Cardinals were close to a three-team deal that would've brought the slugger to Boston. The deal didn't get done, though. Paredes remained in Houston. A year later, the Red Sox could use another power bat and it sounds like Paredes will be available once again, per The Athletic's Chandler Rome.

"[Carlos Correa’s] return will thrust Paredes’ name back into trade conversations," Rome wrote. "Paredes can also play first base, but Houston has $20 million committed to [Christian Walker], who struck 29 home runs last season and sported a .645 OPS after the All-Star break. Expect Paredes and Walker to be discussed as potential trade pieces, though moving Walker could require Crane paying down a substantial portion of the $20 million he’s owed next season. Pitcher Cristian Javier, slated to earn $21,000,000, could be in the same conversation."

The Red Sox Should Target Isaac Paredes

Sep 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paredes has a $13.35 million club option for the 2027 season. He will be a free agent afterward. It's not hard to see why the Red Sox should call Houston again about him. Paredes is just 27 years old and is a two-time All-Star. The 2026 season actually was one of the best of his career to this point, despite not earning an All-Star nod. He slashed .262/.360/.447 with 25 home runs and 94 RBIs in 155 games played. He was a 4.0 WAR player and there was clear interest in him from Boston last year.

The Astros are a team that needs a boost in the outfield and could use another pitcher, or two. Houston finished the 2026 season 24th in team ERA at 4.45. It just so happens that the Red Sox have a surplus of outfield talent and pitching, even with Sonny Gray up in the air. Tanner Houck has one more season of team control. Kutter Crawford has two years of control left. What about a deal with someone like Crawford and maybe an outfielder? Or, you could start a package with Jarren Duran and go from there. Either way, the Red Sox have the type of pieces Houston needs. The Astros have a bat that fits Boston's needs and could be the odd-man out in Houston.

If the Red Sox were to bring Paredes to town, he could simply be inserted into the lineup as the designated hitter and go from there. Plus, the Red Sox's infield depth would be even better with him in town. Boston didn't have much first base depth behind Willson Contreras last year, for example. Paredes would fix that.

This is the type of report that should have Boston's attention right now.