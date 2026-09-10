How Likely are Braves to Trade Spencer Strider This Offseason?

At this point in the season, it's highly unlikely the Atlanta Braves will see Spencer Strider back on the mound. The odds are greater than zero, but they've made it clear that it's a return that shouldn't be counted out.

"We're starting to run out of time there," manager Walt Weiss said on Wednesday. "We knew that. We knew that some of these guys were up against the clock."

Cold water keeps being tossed on the topic. The season is over in about two weeks. They're not going to offer up any hope unless is a genuine possibility.

Strider has been missing in action since early June when he exited the series opener in New York against the Mets with what was later ruled right forearm inflammation. He experienced a sharp dip in his velocity, with fastball hitting just 87 mph, and he was yanked from the game.

In eight starts, he has a 5.81 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 46 strikeouts across 39 innings pitched.

However, even after this season, the question remains as to if we'll see Strider again on the mound for the Braves. It's possible they'll try to trade him, and reports indicate they've already tried.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Strider could have been part of the vetoed trade with the Texas Rangers for Jacob DeGrom. For that reason, plus Strider's contract, the Braves could potentially look for a trade partner this offseason.

Word of a potential trade for DeGrom came the day of the deadline. However, Strider's name didn't come up at the time.

If they feel it would be best to get his contract off the books, the numbers would at least justify it. According to Spotrac, the right-hander made $20 million this season, and he'll made $22 million over the next three seasons, including the club option for 2029. It's a lot to pay an arm who has struggled injuries and inconsistencies when available.

For those same reasons, it could be harder to find a trade partner. They'd likely have to retain some salary to get some money off the books. The return may not be what they would hope for, even if they retain salary for a better return.

If Strider was part of the discussion for the potential DeGrom trade, it can't be ruled out that there is no chance. A team would likely at least hear it out because of what he could bring to the rotation when healthy. After all, starting pitching is a hot commodity.

With a potential lockout looming, I'm curious how and when a trade could happen. If it's before, it could be an indication that the Braves are clearing salary ahead of there maybe being a salary cap. If it's after, it's because other teams waited to see if it made sense to take on his contract for different reasons.

For example, if a team has to reach a potential floor, then they would need the contract to get there. They then take the contract on, even if for just that purpose, and then they hope he can pan out.

When looking at all the possibilities, it's a decent chance. It'll take the right deal, but there's a chance.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news