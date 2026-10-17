Red Sox-Jarren Duran Trade Rumors Point to Potential NL Landing Spot

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been in trade rumors for years at this point and the chatter has already begun this offseason.

The 2026 World Series hasn't even begun, and yet the trade buzz is starting early. Earlier in the week, Jon Heyman of the New York Post hosted a livestream for Bleacher Report in which he broke down all of the various rumors and nuggets of information out there right now. Heyman was asked about Duran and said that if he is going to get moved this winter, it will "probably" be to the San Diego Padres and that they "love" him.

"Duran has been sort of on the block without getting traded for years," Heyman said. "If he's going anywhere, it's probably the Padres. We know that the Padres love him, for whatever reason."

Keep An Eye On Jarren Duran

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duran is no stranger to being connected to the Padres. In fact, Boston reportedly rejected a shocking package from the Padres back in 2025 for Duran. At the time, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reported that the Padres offered a package to Boston centered around Dylan Cease and catching prospect Ethan Salas. Cease was heading to free agency after the season. But the bigger shock was that Boston didn't accept the offer simply to bring Salas to town. He is just 20 years old and made his big league debut this season.

Duran is 30 years old and is a one-time All-Star and one-time All-Star Game MVP. In 2024, he was a 9.0 WAR player. Two years later, Duran was a 0.4 WAR player in 2026. This winter, Duran's trade value will not be close to as high as it once was. That doesn't mean that the Red Sox won't be able to find a trade partner. As Heyman pointed out, the Padres are a team that has liked Duran and seemingly still do. But the Red Sox won't get the same offer they got before.

This winter, Duran is the most intriguing trade candidate on the Red Sox's roster. If the Red Sox trade him, they'll still be set in the outfield with Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu. Then, Boston can simply roll with Eli White as the fourth outfielder.

Duran didn't have the season that he wanted to have, but be on the lookout, Red Sox fans. There's still a chance he could be moved this winter.