These Numbers Show Just How Bad its Been For New York Yankees Recently
The New York Yankees lost again on Friday night, this time to the rival Boston Red Sox. The 5-3 loss in 10 innings was made tougher because the Yankees held a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning before surrendering the tying runs and allowing it to go to extras.
The Yankees are now 3.0 games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East and they are only 4.5 ahead of Boston in the battle for second/wild card race. They are still an impressive 54-36 on the year but have lost 14 of the last 18.
When you lose that many in a three-week stretch, there are multiple factors but the offense has been excrutiaingly frustrating for Aaron Boone's team lately.
Check out this post on "X" from ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney.
Since June 15, the Yankees are 4-14, and their hitters not named Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have combined for these numbers:
.202 average
.280 OBP
.316 SLG
Soto is hitting .300 and Judge is hitting .310. Both earned All-Star appearances this year but they can't do it themselves. Anthony Volpe's average has dipped to .254 for the year and DJ Lamahieu is hitting just .175 since coming off the injured list. After a solid year in 2023, Gleyber Torres is hitting just .223 for the season. He also left the game injured on Friday.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. ET. Josh Winckowski pitches for Boston while Gerrit Cole gets the ball for New York.
