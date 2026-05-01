This Blockbuster Bryce Harper Mock Trade Would Break the Internet

It's no secret that the Philadelphia Phillies didn't have the best first month of the 2026 season. While it's still early, that slow start could cause the Philadelphia front office to evaluate trade opportunities if things don't turn around soon.

MLB Network recently discussed a mock trade involving Philadelphia first baseman Bryce Harper. In this pretend deal, the Phillies would send the two-time MVP to the Arizona Diamondbacks for three-time All-Star Ketel Marte and right-handed pitcher Brandon Pfaadt. There would likely have to be multiple prospects involved as well, but either way, this would certainly be a head-scratching trade if it ever actually came to fruition.

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with Philadelphia in 2019 that made it seem increasingly likely he'd end his MLB career in a Phillies uniform. So, beyond the 2026 season, he's still under contract for five more years. With the Phillies sitting at 12-19 heading into the first game of May, though, MLB Network's mock trade at the very least has baseball fans wondering what a potential Harper trade package would look like if Philadelphia decided to move on from its franchise star.

Would the Phillies ever actually consider trading Bryce Harper?

Apr 17, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) stands with his hands on his hips after a pop out to end the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The idea of Philadelphia actually trading Harper does seem a little ludicrous. But, following Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski's offseason comments on the eight-time All-Star not having an "elite" season in 2025, a possible rift in that relationship could make a deal more likely than previously thought. On the other hand, those remarks could backfire on Dombrowski in any theoretical trade talks, leading teams to offer less value than what Philadelphia would want in return for Harper.

The Phillies have already fired manager Rob Thomson, indicating that the team's slow start clearly didn't meet the front office's expectations for this season. Philadelphia is 3-0 under interim manager Don Mattingly, but more changes could be in the works if the team doesn't drastically improve. And while it'd seem unlikely that the Phillies would actually trade Harper, there have been plenty of blockbuster deals before that have shocked the baseball world. Any potential deal involving the 33-year-old slugger would certainly have massive ramifications on the MLB playoff picture and the landscape of the league as a whole.