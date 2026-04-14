This Jordan Walker Stat Will Upset Red Sox, Marlins and Diamondbacks Fans

There are some seriously surprising home run numbers out there this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are leading the way this season as a team with 28 home runs. Ohtani is leading the way for the Dodgers with five long balls followed by Max Muncy and Andy Pages right behind him with four. No one else is even close right now as well. The Atlanta Braves are in second place, but are seven homers behind with 21. The Houston Astros are in third place right now with 19 homers.

On the other hand, the San Francisco Giants have the fewest homers in the league with just eight, despite having guys like Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee and Harrison Bader. The Arizona Diamondbacks have the second-fewest homers in the league at nine. The Boston Red Sox have the third-fewest with just 10 as a team.

On an individual basis, the guy who has shocked the most has been Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals. He's on an insane run and is leading the league with seven homers in 15 games, despite hitting just six homers all season in 2025.

The distribution of homers around the league has been a bit odd this year, as shown through the disparity between the Dodgers and Giants, for example. Another crazy stat that fans around the league need to see involves Walker. He has hit six homers since April 4. In comparison, STL Sports Central shared that the Red Sox, Miami Marlins and Diamondbacks combined have the same amount of homers over that same stretch.

Since April 4th, Jordan Walker has as many homers (6) as the Diamondbacks, Red Sox AND Marlins combined 🤯#STLCards pic.twitter.com/OHJ5kW4CMK — STL Sports Central (@STLSprtsCntrl) April 13, 2026

That's insane and is the type of stat that makes baseball fun, at least for St. Louis in this case and not the other three teams. The fact that there can even be examples like this just shows how unpredictable baseball is. Walker hit just six homers all last season. Fast forward a year and Walker is on a stretch of just over one week in which he hit the same amount of homers as three other teams combined.

The Marlins are 8-8 on the season. The Red Sox are 6-9 on the season. The Diamondbacks are 9-7 on the season. Boston was brutal to kick off the season, but it has won four of its last five games. And yet, it's not hitting the ball out of the yard at the same rate as one player on the Cardinals. Walker actually hit two of those homers off the Red Sox.

Baseball is wild. Who saw a stat like this coming? Certainly nobody. You just can't predict things like this.