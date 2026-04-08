Way-Too-Early 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Big Board 1.0

Over the course of the 2026 Major League Baseball season we'll check in on a few of the biggest trade deadline candidates throughout the campaign.

At this point, it's just April 8. There's a lot of season left until the August 3 trade deadline. Things are going to change. There are going to be teams that are struggling right now that turn it around before August. On the other hand, there are going to be teams that are good now that will be looking to offload talent ahead of the deadline.

It's going to be a fun season. In fact, it already has been so far. But with that being said, let's take a look at our way-too-early trade deadline big board with potential trade candidates and landing spots.

No. 5: Joe Ryan, RHP — Minnesota Twins

Apr 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Ryan was one of the most prominent starters talked about ahead of the 2025 trade deadline and right after the season ended, but wasn't moved either time. Now, the Twins are 5-6 and Ryan is very likely to be discussed as a trade chip once again.

Potential Landing Spots: Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs

No. 4: Isaac Paredes, INF — Houston Astros

Apr 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) is congratulated by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) after fielding a ball for an out against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Paredes was out there as a trade chip throughout the offseason and was connected to the Boston Red Sox. Boston went in a different direction and the Astros needed Paredes as injuries popped up. He's still someone to monitor here, though.

Potential Landing Spots: Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks

No. 3: Lars Nootbaar, OF — St. Louis Cardinals

Aug 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) high fives teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly out hit by designated hitter Ivan Herrera (not pictured) in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Pretty much every veteran on the Cardinals was talked about as a trade candidate at some point. Nootbaar remains the most prominent. Plus, the club is playing without him right now anyway as he recovers from offseason heel surgery.

Potential Landing Spots: Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros

No. 2: Jarren Duran, OF — Boston Red Sox

Apr 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs home to score against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Duran has been at the subject of trade rumors for a long time at this point. While Boston has opted against trading him, he will at least be discussed as a potential trade chip again. It's been the case each of the last few deadlines and this past offseason.

Potential Landing Spots: Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres

No. 1: Sandy Alcántara, RHP — Miami Marlins

Apr 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Alcántara has been at the subject of trade rumors for years. Miami held onto him rather than flipping him for pennies on the dollar. It looks like the right call. Alcántara missed the 2024 season and then was a bit rusty in 2025. Now, he's fully back. Alcántara has made three starts and has a 0.74 ERA in a league-leading 24 1/3 innings pitched to go along with an 18-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In three starts this season, he has pitched seven innings, nine innings and 8 1/3 innings. He's on a bit of an insane run and looks like the guy who won the Cy Young Award in 2022.

Potential Landing Spots: Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox