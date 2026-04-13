Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Cubs-Phillies, Guardians-Cardinals, Mets-Dodgers)

We start the week with a 10-game MLB slate on Monday night.

I’m targeting a few low-scoring games and a home favorite for my MLB picks tonight.

Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, April 13.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, April 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies UNDER 8 (-102)

Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals UNDER 8 (-110)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-168) vs. New York Mets

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies UNDER 8 (-102)

The Cubs and Phillies have both had disappointing starts to the season at 7-8 through 15 games. Chicago salvaged a win over the Pirates on a windy day at Wrigley Field on Sunday, while the Phillies dropped their series finale to the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs have had a few offensive outbursts, including yesterday’s 7-6 win, but they had just three runs in their first two games against Pittsburgh. Those offensive struggles should continue on Monday night against Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez.

For Philadelphia, its offense has been one of the worst in the league. The Phillies’ 53 runs in 15 games are the third-fewest in the league, ahead of just the White Sox and Giants. Cubs starter Javier Assad threw 5.1 one-hit innings against the Rays in his first start last week.

Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals UNDER 8 (-110)

The Guardians had a poor showing in Atlanta on Sunday Night Baseball, scratching across just one run in the series finale. They scored 12 runs in the three-game set and then had to travel to St. Louis late last night.

Gavin Williams has been stellar on the mound for Cleveland. He’s allowed just 4 runs in 17.2 IP through three starts, including just 1 run in 12.2 IP in his last two.

Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore is also having a strong start to the season, allowing 6 runs in 16 IP thus far.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-168) vs. New York Mets

After winning four straight games, the Mets have now lost five in a row, including a sweep at the hands of the Athletics this weekend. They now head to Los Angeles to face off against the best team in the league.

New York was shut out in two of its games against the A’s, scoring six runs in the other loss. The Mets have now scored just nine runs during their five-game losing streak.

The Dodgers failed to sweep the Rangers on Sunday against Jacob deGrom, but are still an impressive 11-4 on the season. They should get back to their winning ways tonight against David Peterson, who has allowed 5 ER in each of his last two starts.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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