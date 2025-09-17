Fastball

This Latest MLB Award Prediction Should Excite Marlins Fans

The Marlins could have an award winner on their roster this season...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) reacts against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) reacts against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Marlins don't have a lot to be excited about this season, but there are still some bright spots on the roster this season. Players like Kyle Stowers and Edward Cabrera have emerged as potential stars, which bodes well for the Marlins' future. There are other talented players on the roster, too.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently predicted Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara would win the National League Comeback Player of the Year award this season, though he noted Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. could be a solid option, too.

Sandy Alcántara emerging as potential award candidate this season

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcántar
Aug 31, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"This is always a fascinating award because there are so many variables to consider when picking a winner. This year, I give the edge to Alcantara, who underwent Tommy John surgery on Oct. 6, 2023 and missed all of last season," Bowden wrote. "He has not been able to recapture the form that led him to winning the NL Cy Young Award in 2022. However, he’s held his own, making 29 starts and logging 161 innings, giving up fewer hits than innings pitched and posting a strikeout rate that has been close to his career average.

"Acuña should also be a legitimate contender in a year in which he’s returned from his second ACL surgery and made his fifth All-Star team. He’s batted .275 with 17 homers and six steals in 83 games — a far cry from the 41 homers and 73 steals he had in 2023 when he won the MVP. However, like Alcantara, at least he’s healthy again and I think both will look a lot more like themselves in 2026, another year removed from their surgeries."

Alcántara was horrendous during the first half of the season, but he's been quite dominant over the last month and a half. The righty has slowly returned to form after undergoing Tommy John surgery over a year ago.

The righty has thrown at least six innings in seven of his last eight outings. He's allowed two or fewer runs in six of the same eight outings. Acuña has a good chance at the award, but he might not have played enough of the season to steal it from the Marlins' ace.

Published
