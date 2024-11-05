Three Former Chicago White Sox Up For Baseball Hall of Fame Through Classic Era Committee
This January, we are certain to find out that former Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in the summer of 2025. Ichiro will get in on the first ballot, an amazing accomplishment for an amazing player.
While getting in via votes from the baseball writer's is one path to Cooperstown, there is another for players who stopped playing long ago: The Classic Era Committee:
On Monday, we learned that there are eight former baseball personnel up for induction through that portal, including three former members of the Chicago White Sox.
Per the Hall of Fame, those former White Sox are Dick Allen, Tommy John and Ken Boyer. Other players/managers nominated include John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris, Dave Parker and Luis Tiant.
Here's more from the Hall of Fame on how the Classic Era Committee works:
Any candidate who receives votes on 75 percent of the ballots cast by the committee will earn election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 27, 2025, along with any electees who emerge from the 2025 Baseball Writers’ Association of America election, to be announced on Jan. 21, 2025.
The Classic Baseball Era Committee is one of three groups eligible for consideration as part of the Era Committee process, which provides an avenue for Hall of Fame consideration to managers, umpires and executives, as well as players retired for more than 15 seasons.
Allen spent 15 years in the big leagues with the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, White Sox and Oakland Athletics. He was a seven-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year and an MVP winner. He spent three years with Chicago, winning the MVP Award there in 1972.
He was a lifetime .292 hitter with 351 home runs.
As for John, he spent a whopping 26 years in the big leagues with the New York Yankees, White Sox, Dodgers, California Angels, Cleveland Indians and Athletics. He won 288 career games, including 82 of them for the White Sox. He was a four-time All-Star and also has the famous "Tommy John surgery" named after him.
Boyer spent 15 years in the big leagues, though only two with Chicago. He was a lifetime .287 hitter who made 11 All-Star teams. He won the MVP with the Cardinals in 1964.
The results from the Classic Era Committee are announced on Dec. 8.
