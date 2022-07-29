WATCH: Scary Collision During Mariners-Astros Game

During Thursday’s game between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, a scary collision take place at home plate.

Alex Bregman appeared shaken up after sliding into the plate to score the fourth run of the game for the Astors.

Thankfully, the two-time All-Star stayed in the game, and the Astros picked up a 4-2 win.

They are now 65-35 in the 100 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them in first place in the AL West Division.

Last season, they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series, which was the first title for the Braves in 25 years.

The Astors won the World Series as recently as 2017, and there is a very good chance that they could end up back there this season.

The Mariners are also in the middle of a respectable season as they are 54-46 in the 100 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in second place in the AL West, and trail the Astros by 11.0 games.

However, they have a 9.0 games lead over the Texas Rangers, who are in third place in the division.

The Mariners could still be a playoff team as they are in the second spot in the AL Wild Card race.

They have a .05 games lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, who are in the final Wild Card spot.

In addition, they are 3.0 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians who are the first team out of the Wild Card picture.