Todd Raleigh, Father of Seattle Mariners' Catcher, Joins "Refuse to Lose" Podcast
The Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Monday night to stay within striking distance of a playoff berth in the American League.
Entering play on Tuesday, Seattle is 81-76 on the year. That's good enough for 4.0 games back in the American League West and 1.5 games back in the American League wild card. For the second consecutive year, the M's playoff fates will be decided in the final week of the season.
In that win on Monday, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh started the scoring with a big single to right field that gave the M's a 1-0 lead. It's been an incredible year for Raleigh, who has 31 homers and 96 RBI. He has a very real chance of hitting the 100-RBI mark and he also could win both the Silver Slugger Award and a Gold Glove Award.
Cal's father Todd Raleigh was a former professional player who spent several years as a Division I baseball coach at both Western Carolina and the University of Tennessee. He joined the latest episode of our "Refuse to Lose" Seattle Mariners podcast to talk about Cal's career, his growth, his love of the Pacific Northwest and much more, including Cal's drought-breaking home run during the 2022 season.
You can listen to the full episode below, but you can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. New episodes come out each Tuesday and Friday.
The Mariners will take on the Astros again on Tuesday night at 5:10 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert takes the ball for the M's.
