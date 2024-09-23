Former Seattle Mariners Manager Named Candidate For Cincinnati Reds Managerial Opening
After being fired by the Seattle Mariners in August, Scott Servais's name is popping up as a possibility for the opening with the Cincinnati Reds.
The Reds fired former Mariners third baseman David Bell on Sunday after six seasons.
Servais was fired by the Mariners as the team underwent a two-month freefall from June until his departure. He took the M's to the playoffs in the 2022 season and is the second-winningest manager in team history (after Lou Piniella).
His connection to the Reds was made by Charlie Goldsmith of Cincinnati.com:
Over the last few years, the Reds and Mariners have crossed paths several times. They’ve made multiple trades. Strong recommendations from Seattle helped outfield coach Collin Cowgill and assistant pitching coach Alon Leichman land on the Reds’ pitching staff.
The two organizations’ philosophies have a lot in common, and Servais is a proven manager who had a successful run in Seattle. He's known for having good relationships with his players, and he has experience in player development as a farm director.
That's certainly true, as Servais genuinly seemed like by his clubhouse. He also has experience managing young players, of which the Reds have a plethora of.
That said, the question that I personally have asked about Servais is this one: He's undoubtedly good at managing a young team full of prospects with low expectations, but can he win with a veteran team that is expected to win?
The Reds aren't quite a veteran team, but they are a team expected to contend in the National League Central. Is Servais the guy to get them over the hump?
The Mariners replaced Servais with former Mariners catcher Dan Wilson.
SHO-TIME BLUES: The Seattle Mariners could very easily miss the playoffs and this season is a reminder that they failed in not going after Shohei Ohtani in free agency. CLICK HERE:
WELCOME BACK, Luis?: The Mariners reportedly could activate Luis Castillo from the injured list this week. Here's when.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: