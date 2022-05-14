WATCH: Cardinals' Tommy Edman robs Giants Mike Yastrzemski of Hit

If you're looking for Gold Glove defense, look no further than Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals, who was once again bidding for a SportsCenter Top 10 play on Saturday afternoon.

What looked to be a base hit into right field for Mike Yastrzemski of the San Francisco Giants turned into what's become the standard for Edman, a diving stop and throw to first for the out.

There's a reason why the 27-year old won his first Gold Glove Award last season and it's for plays like what he showcased on Saturday.

The Cardinals and starting pitcher Dakota Hudson needed the defensive support as through five innings, St. Louis and San Francisco were locked on a 1-0 pitchers duel.

Brendan Donovan has been responsible for the lone RBI of the day, coming off an RBI double in the second inning. Edman was hitless through his first two at-bats of the game, but his season average is still hovering above .270 so far.

St. Louis is looking to even up the series against the Giants, who took Friday's series opener with an 8-2 win.

If the Cardinals want to take this series, they are going to need some massive contributions from the offense. Dating back to May 5, the start of a road series against this same Giants team, St. Louis has scored three or less runs in five of its last eight games.

Hopefully, great defensive plays like the one showcased by Edman today will help put a jolt into the offense to get some runs across the board.