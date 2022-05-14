Skip to main content
WATCH: Cardinals' Tommy Edman robs Giants Mike Yastrzemski of Hit

WATCH: Cardinals' Tommy Edman robs Giants Mike Yastrzemski of Hit

Gold Glover Tommy Edman made another spectacular play for the St. Louis Cardinals, this time ranging into short right field to take away a hit from the San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday afternoon.

Gold Glover Tommy Edman made another spectacular play for the St. Louis Cardinals, this time ranging into short right field to take away a hit from the San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday afternoon.

If you're looking for Gold Glove defense, look no further than Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals, who was once again bidding for a SportsCenter Top 10 play on Saturday afternoon.

What looked to be a base hit into right field for Mike Yastrzemski of the San Francisco Giants turned into what's become the standard for Edman, a diving stop and throw to first for the out.

There's a reason why the 27-year old won his first Gold Glove Award last season and it's for plays like what he showcased on Saturday.

The Cardinals and starting pitcher Dakota Hudson needed the defensive support as through five innings, St. Louis and San Francisco were locked on a 1-0 pitchers duel.

Brendan Donovan has been responsible for the lone RBI of the day, coming off an RBI double in the second inning. Edman was hitless through his first two at-bats of the game, but his season average is still hovering above .270 so far.

St. Louis is looking to even up the series against the Giants, who took Friday's series opener with an 8-2 win. 

If the Cardinals want to take this series, they are going to need some massive contributions from the offense. Dating back to May 5, the start of a road series against this same Giants team, St. Louis has scored three or less runs in five of its last eight games.

Hopefully, great defensive plays like the one showcased by Edman today will help put a jolt into the offense to get some runs across the board.

USATSI_18242394_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Cardinals' Tommy Edman robs Giants Mike Yastrzemski of Hit

By Alex Murphy41 seconds ago
USATSI_18263039_168388303_lowres
News

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta tosses a gem against Rangers on Friday

By Alex Murphy23 minutes ago
USATSI_18264597_168388303_lowres (1)
News

WATCH: Kiké Hernandez makes stellar Diving Catch for Red Sox in 7-1 win

By Alex Murphy5 hours ago
USATSI_18262910_168388303_lowres
News

Orioles' Jordan Lyles narrowly misses out on a quality start against Tigers

By Alex Murphy17 hours ago
USATSI_18254568_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Yordan Alvarez unloads on MLB-Leading 11th Home Run for Astros

By Alex Murphy18 hours ago
USATSI_18253325_168388303_lowres
News

Orioles Prospect Rylan Bannon shines in MLB Debut on Thursday

By Alex MurphyMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18254567_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Yordan Alvarez Hits 2 Home Runs in 5-0 Astros Victory

By Alex MurphyMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18249382_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Braves Walk-Off Win Against The Red Sox

By Ben StinarMay 12, 2022
BrewersChristianYelichCycle
News

Christian Yelich Joins Rare Group of 6, But Who Are Those Other Guys In His Cycle Group?

By Tom BrewMay 12, 2022