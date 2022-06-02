Reds' Tommy Pham Blasts Mike Trout in Ongoing Fantasy Football Feud

In what has become easily the strangest story of the 2022 MLB season, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has now dragged in baseball's best player, Mike Trout, into his current fantasy football feud.

As you might recall from late last week, Pham slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson before their game in Cincinnati over a feud that began in a fantasy football league the two are involved in.

It turns out that not only is this league a $10,000 buy-in football league full of current MLB players, the commissioner of this league is three-time AL MVP Mike Trout.

If you have not seen the video of Pham slapping Pederson, which led to a three-game suspension from Major League Baseball, you can watch it below.

The anger stemmed not only from Pederson dissing not just Pham, but teammates of his from his former team, the San Diego Padres, but a player move made during the season.

Being that the league is a $10k buy-in, those stakes are quite high, and Pederson himself pulled up the receipts that directly led to the now-infamous slap in a post-game interview on May 28.

Enter Mike Trout, who we find out is the commissioner of this high profile league and Pham didn't let baseball's best off so easy, criticizing his role as the league's commissioner last season.

Pham wasted no time saying that Trout "is the worst commissioner in fantasy sports" on Wednesday.

Lucky enough for Trout and the Angels, they are currently finishing up a series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees, so any and every media outlet was there ready to speak with him.

While Trout wants the drama surrounding the fantasy league to stop, chances are this won't be the last time we'll be hearing about it.