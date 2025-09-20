Top 3 Bo Bichette Free Agency Landing Spots: Way Too Early Edition
The Toronto Blue Jays had a few big decisions to make in free agency last offseason. They went after a couple of stars, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette didn't receive contract extensions.
A few weeks after spring training began, Guerrero was given a massive $500 million contract extension, but Bichette, whose contract expires at the end of the season, wasn't given a new deal.
Now, with Bichette dominating this year, the Blue Jays will be forced to compete for his services in free agency. There are bound to be other top teams interested in the star shortstop, too.
Who are the top three landing spots in the sweepstakes for Bichette?
Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been closely linked to Bichette for over a year now. Atlanta's shortstop position has been an offensive mess this year, so adding somebody like the Blue Jays' star would fit the Braves perfectly.
Atlanta will have the available money to go after the star. It needs a shortstop. The fit works, and Bichette would likely be open to the idea. It wouldn't be surprising to see these two parties come together this winter.
New York Yankees
As much as Blue Jays fans will hate to hear it, the New York Yankees will likely check in on Bichette, too. With Anthony Volpe struggling tremendously for most of this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Yankees take a huge shot for a star like Bichette.
It would fill one of the team's biggest holes, though it would be expensive. Adding Bichette would also steal a star from a rival. It would be a win-win for the Bronx Bombers.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays are an obvious fit for the star. In situations like these, the incumbent team is often favored, but after giving Guerrero $500 million a few months ago, it's hard to imagine the Blue Jays will be willing to give the young shortstop whatever kind of money he wants.
Still, the Blue Jays will likely be aggressive in retaining their star. Bichette has given Toronto his all for the last seven years. It's only fair that the front office rewards him in free agency.
