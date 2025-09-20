3 Players Phillies Should Pursue This Winter To Bolster Roster: Too Early Edition
The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball this year, and they've relied on their loaded roster to get to this point.
Philadelphia has added in free agency, the draft, and on the trade block to get to this point.
Last year, their team fell flat on its face in the postseason, so the Phillies will be battling to avoid repeating this in 2025.
But once the season ends, the Phillies will need to make some big moves in free agency in order to keep themselves at the top of the league for years to come. Who could the Phillies look to target in free agency to bolster their roster moving forward?
DH Kyle Schwarber
The first and most important name for the Phillies this winter is going to be designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber is in the middle of a career year that's bound to see him finish in the top three in National League MVP voting.
The slugger is the heart of the Phillies. Re-signing him to a new deal is going to be priority No. 1 this winter. It might be expensive, especially for a designated hitter, but it's a move the Phillies need to make. They can't afford to lose their star.
3B Alex Bregman
The Phillies could use help in the infield, and Alex Bregman is the best option on the market. But this idea only makes sense if the Phillies lose out on Schwarber. It's unlikely they can afford to sign both stars, but if they lose out on their slugger, signing Bregman would be quite a nice replacement.
Bregman would fill a hole at third base, which would allow Alec Bohm to be traded or moved to the outfield. Again, this is an expensive idea, but it's one the Phillies could look to make in order to place themselves at the top of the league for years to come.
1B/OF Cody Bellinger
Speaking of outfielders, the Phillies could go after New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger if he opts out of his contract. Bellinger is enjoying a very good season with the Yankees, but he's expected to opt out of his contract this winter.
Adding him to the outfield in Philadelphia would fill the team's biggest hole in a huge way. It's the kind of move that separates Philadelphia from other top teams in the NL.
More MLB: Mariners' Division Race Takes Shocking Turn As Rival Star Lands On IL