Top Japanese Player Could Reportedly Postpone Joining Major Leagues Until 2027
One of the anticipated crown jewels of the 2026 offseason could delay joining Major League Baseball for another season.
Japanese corner infielder Munetaka Murakami entered the 2025 season expected to be the next big star from Nippon Professional Baseball to make his way to Major League Baseball. The last two offseasons have been headlined by Murakami's countrymen, starting pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto in 2024 and Roki Sasaki in 2025 (both joined the Los Angeles Dodgers). Murakami, who plays for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, announced this season would be his last in Japan in Dec. 2024.
But an injury could delay those plans.
Murakami has been limited to just one game this season due to a right oblique strain. He made his season debut in a game against the Hanshin Tigers on April 20, but was pulled during his fifth at-bat of the game. He's set to make his return in the coming days.
According to a post on "X" from Gaijin Baseball, there have been reports that Murakami is considering waiting to join MLB in order to rebuild his stock due to the injury, which would make him a free agent before the 2027 season rather than 2026, as was originally anticipated.
Murakami has been linked to the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers by various sources, with the Yankees being viewed as the favorites to sign him. His contract was estimated
Murakami is a two-time Central League MVP, two-time Central League home run leader and four-time NPB All-Star. He won two gold medals with Japan in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and 2023 World Baseball Classic. He's hit at least 30 home runs in five-of-six professional seasons (excluding this year). He hit 56 homers with 134 RBIs and slashed .318/.458/.710 with a 1.168 OPS in 2022.
