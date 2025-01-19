Fastball

Toronto Blue Jays Among Teams Pursuing Free Agent Relief Pitcher Carlos Estévez

Carlos Estévez, one of the top relievers remaining on the free agent market, could reunite with Philadelphia Phillies teammate Jeff Hoffman in the Toronto Blue Jays’ bullpen.

Sam Connon

Sep 4, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) celebrates the win against the Toronto Blue Jays at the end of the ninth inning at Rogers Centre.
Sep 4, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) celebrates the win against the Toronto Blue Jays at the end of the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the clubs pursuing free agent relief pitcher Carlos Estévez, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Sunday afternoon.

Per Morosi, Estévez’s market is “intensifying” in the wake of A.J. Minter’s deal with the New York Mets and Tanner Scott signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Chicago Cubs are anow making a push for Estévez as well, having missed on Scott.

Estévez, 32, closed the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was previously an All-Star with the Los Angeles Angels before getting dealt to the Phillies at last summer’s trade deadline.

In 54 appearances this past season, Estévez went 4-5 with a 2.45 ERA, 0.909 WHIP, 26 saves and a 2.1 WAR. He went 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA, 1.492 WHIP, 31 saves and a 0.6 WAR in 2023.

Estévez got his start with the Colorado Rockies, spending 12 years in the organization before joining the Angels. Over the course of his MLB career, the Dominican right-hander is 27-31 with a 4.21 ERA, 1.355 WHIP, 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.8 WAR.

Toronto has made a few notable additions to their bullpen this winter, with Jeff Hoffman standing out as their biggest swing. The Blue Jays signed the former Phillies closer to a three-year deal last week after bringing back Yimi García trading for Nick Sandlin.

If the Blue Jays do land a starting pitcher like they aim to, second-year Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodríguez would likely join the bullpen as well.

Considering Toronto’s relievers had an AL-worst 4.82 ERA in 2024, they could use all the reinforcements they can get.

The Blue Jays have struck out on virtually all of their major free agent targets this offseason, from Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes to Teoscar Hernández and Roki Sasaki. Landing a second All-Star reliever would soften those blows a bit, even if the front office won’t call it a day there.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News