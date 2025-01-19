Toronto Blue Jays Among Teams Pursuing Free Agent Relief Pitcher Carlos Estévez
The Toronto Blue Jays are among the clubs pursuing free agent relief pitcher Carlos Estévez, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Sunday afternoon.
Per Morosi, Estévez’s market is “intensifying” in the wake of A.J. Minter’s deal with the New York Mets and Tanner Scott signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Chicago Cubs are anow making a push for Estévez as well, having missed on Scott.
Estévez, 32, closed the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was previously an All-Star with the Los Angeles Angels before getting dealt to the Phillies at last summer’s trade deadline.
In 54 appearances this past season, Estévez went 4-5 with a 2.45 ERA, 0.909 WHIP, 26 saves and a 2.1 WAR. He went 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA, 1.492 WHIP, 31 saves and a 0.6 WAR in 2023.
Estévez got his start with the Colorado Rockies, spending 12 years in the organization before joining the Angels. Over the course of his MLB career, the Dominican right-hander is 27-31 with a 4.21 ERA, 1.355 WHIP, 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.8 WAR.
Toronto has made a few notable additions to their bullpen this winter, with Jeff Hoffman standing out as their biggest swing. The Blue Jays signed the former Phillies closer to a three-year deal last week after bringing back Yimi García trading for Nick Sandlin.
If the Blue Jays do land a starting pitcher like they aim to, second-year Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodríguez would likely join the bullpen as well.
Considering Toronto’s relievers had an AL-worst 4.82 ERA in 2024, they could use all the reinforcements they can get.
The Blue Jays have struck out on virtually all of their major free agent targets this offseason, from Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes to Teoscar Hernández and Roki Sasaki. Landing a second All-Star reliever would soften those blows a bit, even if the front office won’t call it a day there.
