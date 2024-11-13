Toronto Blue Jays Among Teams Reportedly Monitoring Yoan Moncada's Free Agent Market
Former Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada is generating interest on the free agent market, per a report from Cuban Baseball Insider Francys Romero on social media:
Sources: INF Yoan Moncada is generating interest in the free-agent market.
More than five MLB teams are interested in Moncada. Among the teams that have monitored him are the Blue Jays, Yankees, and Mariners.
Moncada became a free agent this offseason after the White Sox declined his $25 million team option. The connection to the Blue Jays makes sense for Toronto, who have openings at second base and third base (in theory). Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are locked into infield spots next year, and if the team elects to keep Guerrero Jr. at first base, Moncada could slide over to third.
Of course, the Jays could go and add an impact third baseman like Alex Bregman, negating the need for Moncada, but right now they appear focused on bringing in outfielder Juan Soto. If they were to land Soto, they could need to save money elsewhere. Moncada can likely be had for cheap.
Moncada has a prior track record. It's been a while, admittedly, but he hit 25 homers back in 2019. He also posted a .263 average with a .375 on-base percentage back in 2021. He hit .260 back in 2023.
Unfortunately, injury issues have hurt Moncada over the last few years. He played just 12 games in 2024 after playing 92 in 2023 and 104 in 2022. He was a durable player from 2018-2021 but hasn't been since.
Moncada is currently representing Cuba at the Premier12 international tournament, representing the first look for teams at him since the end of the season.
