Toronto Blue Jays Appear to Have Made Offer of at Least $600 Million to Juan Soto
According to The Athletic, each of the contenders remaining in the Juan Soto sweepstakes has made an offer of at least $600 million.
The Toronto Blue Jays appear to be in that final group with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and New York Mets. It's unknown if the Dodgers are in that group but they have been linked to Soto since before the end of the postseason.
Per the article, the Blue Jays are still considered a long shot to sign Soto, but they are intent on taking the negotiations to the end.
The Blue Jays and Dodgers are considered longer shots, though the Jays were willing to match the Dodgers’ bid for Ohtani last offseason, and seem to be just as intently focused on Soto.
Ohtani ended up signing for $700 million, though several hundred million was deferred, making the deal valued at just over $430 million.
By all accounts, the Blue Jays appear intent on adding a game-changing star this offseason. If the team were able to land Soto, they would be able to pair him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the middle of the order, likely forming the best duo in the American League.
Soto is coming off a season in which he hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI for the Yankees as they advanced to the World Series.
He could make a decision before the end of the winter meetings, which begin next Monday in Dallas.
If the Jays aren't able to land Soto, they've also been linked to free agents like Alex Bregman, Max Fried, Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.