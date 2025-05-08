Toronto Blue Jays Are About to Be at Huge Disadvantage Heading into Weekend Series
The Toronto Blue Jays are finishing out a series with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night before heading to Seattle for a weekend series with the red-hot Mariners.
And when they get to Seattle, they'll be at an extreme disadvantage.
Let's follow along here:
The Blue Jays and Angels will play at 6:38 p.m. PT/9:38 p.m. ET on Thursday. So, it's already a disadvantage that the "Getaway Day" game is being played at night, and the Jays will get to Seattle following a night game.
However, there's more: John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif. does not let planes leave after 10 p.m. PT, meaning the Jays can't fly to Seattle from the airport closest to Angels Stadium. As a result, the team will have to drive to Los Angeles Airport, which adds between 30 minutes and an hour of additional travel time.
So, by the time Toronto gets to Seattle, it will be deep in the middle of the night, certainly not the best situation for playing a Seattle team that currently leads the American League West at 22-14.
Sam Blum of The Athletic had more on these travel issues for teams in a story earlier this year:
While the Angels typically fly out of Long Beach Airport (LGB) or John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, they’ll likely have to fly from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after the game, due to 10 p.m. curfew rules at their preferred points of departure.
The Jays enter play on Thursday at 16-20 and in fourth place in the American League East.
