Toronto Blue Jays Believed to Be in the $700 Million Range with Juan Soto Offer
The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly willing to go to historic lenghts to aquire free agent superstar Juan Soto this offseason.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Blue Jays (and others) are already at or near the $700 million range with regards to an offer.
At least four teams — Mets, Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays — are thought to be at least in range of that record MLB figure, previously attained by only international superstar Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani’s World Champion Dodgers, interestingly enough, are the one of five finalists believed behind in the bidding (but apparently not eliminated due to other obvious positives).
The Blue Jays remain a long shot, per reports,, but they are certainly doing all they can in this process after striking out on Ohtani last season.
If the numbers are approaching the $700 million plateau, then there's no doubt that the years are in the 14-15 range. The reason why these figures are so astronomical is because Soto's free agency is a generational occurrence. It almost never happens that a player this young (26) and this accomplished hits the free agent market.
Soto is coming off a season in which he hit .288 for the Yankees with 41 homers and 109 RBI. He finished third in the American League MVP voting as the Yankees advanced to the World Series, losing to the Dodgers.
Soto is already a four-time All-star, a batting champion and a World Series champion, winning the 2019 Washington Nationals.
The winter meetings begin on Monday and Soto is expected to have a decision during the meetings.
