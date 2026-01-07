Blue Jays Landed Kazuma Okamoto Thanks to Adorable Decision From His Daughter
The Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday made its signing of Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto official, but the deal may have been sealed much earlier than that thanks to the Nippon Professional Baseball League star's daughter.
Speaking to reporters through interpreter Gino Gordon at his introductory press conference, Okamoto said that the Blue Jays' logo caught his daughter's eye when he presented her with a choice of the logos from all 30 MLB teams.
“First of all, I love the city of Toronto and the team is very strong, so I thought that there was a lot of support there, but there was one thing that stuck in my mind,” Okamoto said. “I put all 30 logos in front of my daughter and said, ‘Which one do you like the most?’ She pointed at the Blue Jays.”
The Blue Jays, on the heels of reaching its first World Series in 32 years, have been aggressive this offseason, as the club has imported frontline starter Dylan Cease, fellow starter Cody Ponce, talented relief pitcher Tyler Rogers and now, Okamoto, who was inspired by the club's showing in the Fall Classic.
“I was very, very impressed by the play, but more so, I was impressed by the fans, how they cheered loudly and how there is so much love for the Blue Jays,” Okamoto said. “I didn’t even think or really understand the possibility that I would be able to play in such an amazing location and team.”
Okamato, a career .274 hitter in the NPB league, has a skillset that figures to blend in nicely with the Blue Jays' low-strikeout, put-the-ball-in-play-and-hit-for-power approach, for he exceeded the 30-homer mark six times during his career with the Yomiuri Giants. Okamoto struck out just 11.3 % of the time in 77 games played in 2025. He spent much of his time at the infield corners defensively, but expressed a willingness to play wherever Toronto needs him.
With American League Championship Series MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. entrenched at first base, Okamoto projects as a likely candidate to see time at the hot corner in MLB.