Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette Misses Cut on MLB Network's List of Top 10 Shortstops
Bo Bichette has been considered one of the best shortstops in baseball for most of the 2020s, but the Toronto Blue Jays infielder is apparently losing his grip on that distinction heading into 2025.
MLB Network continued its annual "Top 10 Players Right Now" series on Wednesday, moving on to shortstops. Past performance, advanced metrics, traditional stats and input from the MLB Network research team were all taken into account, and it was Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson who claimed the top spot.
Coming in behind Henderson was Corey Seager, followed by Francisco Lindor, Bobby Witt Jr. and Mookie Betts, who made the move from right field.
Bichette was relegated to the "Shortstops Who Just Missed" list alongside Xander Bogaerts, Ha-Seong Kim, Ezequiel Tovar and others. Last year, Bichette was at No. 6, and he was at No. 7 the year before.
Across 81 games in 2024, Bichette hit .225 with four home runs, 16 doubles, 31 RBI, five stolen bases, a .598 OPS and a -0.3 WAR.
Bichette was far more effective from 2021 to 2023, placing top-16 in AL MVP voting in all three of those seasons. He was named an All-Star in 2021 and 2023, leading the AL in hits in 2021 and 2022.
Over that three-season span, Bichette hit .298 with an .815 OPS, averaging 24 home runs, 34 doubles, 89 RBI, 14 stolen bases and a 4.8 WAR per year.
A bounce back campaign could get Bichette back onto his position's top 10 list by 2026, but the 26-year-old has a lot more at stake this season. Bichette is set to hit free agency next winter, and recent reports have suggested that he has not had any serious extension talks with the Blue Jays.
Here is the full list of top 10 shortstops that MLB Network compiled for 2025:
1. Gunnar Henderson, BAL
2. Corey Seager, TEX
3. Francisco Lindor, NYM
4. Bobby Witt Jr., KC
5. Mookie Betts, LAD
6. Dansby Swanson, CHC
7. Carlos Correa, MIN
8. Elly De La Cruz, CIN
9. Willy Adames, SFG
10. Trea Turner, PHI
More MLB Stories
WALLS, RAYS SETTLE: The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to a one-year deal with defensive specialist Taylor Walls on Wednesday, also building in a 2026 club option. READ MORE
GIMÉNEZ EARNS PRAISE: MLB Network named Andrés Giménez as a top 10 second baseman in baseball after the Guardians traded the Gold Glove winner to the Blue Jays. READ MORE
JAYS PROSPECTS MISS OUT: Trey Yesavage, Arjun Nimmala and Orelvis Martinez were excluded from Baseball America's Top 100 prospects, leaving Rickey Tiedemann alone on the list. READ MORE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.