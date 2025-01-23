Toronto Blue Jays Have Three Prospects Narrowly Miss Top 100 Status
Baseball America put out its Top 100 prospect rankings for the 2025 season on Wednesday, and the Toronto Blue Jays only had one selection in the Top 100: Left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann, who checked in at No. 100.
That's a disappointing pill to swallow for a Jays organization that has a lot of urgency to win. Armed with an aging and expensive roster, the Jays' window at the major league level appears to be closing. Furthermore, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette scheduled to be free agents at the end of 2025, the possibility of a rebuild is certainly present.
However, it's hard to go down that road when you have only one prospect in the Top 100, which complicates matters even further for Toronto.
But perhaps not all hope is lost on the minor league front, as Baseball America says three Jays players just missed the Top 100 rankings: Pitcher Trey Yesavage, infielder Arjun Nimmala and infielder Orelvis Martinez.
Here's the skinny on Yesavage, who could make his debut as early as this season:
The East Carolina alum hasn’t made his official pro debut, but his draft season in Greenville provided more than enough ammo to justify a placement on the cusp of the Top 100. His signature moment at ECU was a 7.1-inning gem against Wake Forest ace Chase Burns in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The righthander does not have a future plus weapon, though everything but his curveball grades as above-average.
The Blue Jays went 74-88 last season and finished last in the American League East. They have brought in Anthony Santander, Jeff Hoffman and Yimi Garcia this offseason as they try to keep their window open a little longer.
