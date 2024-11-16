Toronto Blue Jays Make 'Impressive' Presentation to Juan Soto, Per MLB Insider
Juan Soto thrived in his first season of AL East action in 2024, so naturally, the New York Yankees aren't the only team in the division trying to sign the superstar slugger.
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox's owners each made "impressive in-person presentations" to Soto this week. There are plenty of meetings left to go, but the fact that Toronto's front office made it into a room with Soto is a notable first step.
The New York Yankees are slated to meet with Soto on Monday. The New York Mets on his upcoming schedule as well.
Soto, who is the highest-profile free agent on the open market, could wind up scoring one of the largest contracts in MLB history this winter. MLB Trade Rumors projected him to land a 13-year, $600 million deal, while Spotrac has him down for $514 million over 14 years.
For as gaudy as those figures seem, it may turn out to be fair market value for the 26-year-old Soto.
The four-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger hit .288 with 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 128 runs, 129 walks, a .989 OPS and a 7.9 WAR in 2024. That stat line earned him a spot on the All-MLB First Team, as well as a top-three finish in AL MVP voting.
Between his time with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and Yankees, Soto is a .285 hitter with a .953 career OPS. Per 162 games, he averages 35 home runs, 102 RBI, 113 runs, 10 stolen bases and a 6.3 WAR.
If the Blue Jays can add that production to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, right fielder George Springer and center fielder Daulton Varsho, they could wind up having one of the best lineups in baseball come 2025. Of course, it would take a lot for Toronto to outbid Boston and both New York franchises, especially considering the income taxes that come along with playing in Canada.
The Blue Jays struck out on Shohei Ohtani last offseason, though, so they may be willing to ride out this bidding war to the very end this time around.
